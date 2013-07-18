The 15 Greatest Masterpieces At The Louvre

Paris’s Musée du Louvre is consistently the world’s most visited museum—and for good reason.



The grand art museum houses 35,000 masterpieces, from prehistory to contemporary works. But with over 600,000 square feet of exhibition space, navigating the enormous museum can be overwhelming if you don’t know what to look out for.

Christine Kuan, the chief curator at Artsy, selected 15 must-see works of art at the Louvre.

“The world-famous Musée du Louvre houses thousands of priceless masterpieces,” Kuan said. “Every year more than 8 million people flock here to enjoy its magnificent treasures. It is one of the reasons Paris is the international arbiter of taste and culture.”

Kuan also provided commentary on the works of art and told us why they’re not to be missed.

