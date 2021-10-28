I spent 2 nights in a tiny home with my friends. Here are 6 things I regret not packing and 3 items I’m glad I brought.

- I spent two nights with two friends at WeeCasa Tiny House Resort in Lyons, Colorado.
- Staying in a 212-square-foot tiny home, there were items I was glad I packed – like a rain jacket.
- But I also had some packing regrets, and wished I’d brought an extension cord and s’mores materials.
Two friends tagged along for the trip, and as we started packing we realized we weren’t exactly sure what we did and didn’t need.
While I’ve packed for a cruise and slept in plenty of hotels, I wasn’t sure what I’d need for a stay in a tiny house.
So I crossed my fingers, started packing, and hoped for the best.
Here’s what I’m glad I had with me — and what I wish I would’ve packed.
Since the trip was only for two nights, I decided to limit myself to a duffel bag and a backpack. I was glad I did.
While the 212-square-foot house employed ingenious storage hacks, packing light was key and helped make sure the space didn’t feel cramped. If we had all packed large suitcases, my guess is that the house would’ve felt much more cluttered.
Fortunately, we all remembered our headphones and could take calls quietly without distracting everyone in the tiny house.
I knew I’d want to spend time outdoors no matter the weather. And sure enough, it started raining on the second day we were there.
Luckily, I packed my rain jacket and stayed dry while exploring the property.
Without a rain jacket, I likely would’ve stayed inside, which could’ve resulted in some cabin fever.
Plus, each night I wanted to charge my phone, laptop, and camera, which was a bit of a challenge with only two outlets in the upstairs loft.
On the first night, we decided we wanted to start a fire to make s’mores, but we were missing some key ingredients — marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate — so we had to make an extra pit stop to a nearby grocery store.
Having read the resort’s website ahead of time, we knew there would be cookware, and on arrival we found the kitchen area was well-stocked with pots, pans, utensils, cutting boards, and plates.
We had planned to cook a few meals during our stay, but quickly realized we forgot basic ingredients like salt, pepper, and olive oil, which weren’t provided in our tiny home. According to the resort’s website, “cooking amenities vary” by the property so visitors should check what’s available before they go.
Since it was a short stay, and we’d already made a grocery visit for stuff to make s’mores, we did our best without the ingredients we were missing, but next time I’ll be sure to add those to my shopping list.
Even though I was sleeping in the loft, I could hear my friends throughout the night. If Ceci was scrolling on TikTok or Katie started sleep-talking, we all had to listen.
Next time, I’d pack a pair of earplugs and an eye mask to help me fall asleep.
Typically, I think of picnic blankets as frivolous, but one would’ve been a worthwhile addition to our packing list.
It would’ve been helpful to have something between the table and our laptops, and it would’ve made cleaning up after dinner easier.
We realized we should’ve packed more things to keep us busy.
Next time, Bananagrams and a deck of Uno cards will be on our packing list.