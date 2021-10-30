I spent 60 hours on Amtrak trains with a carry-on bag and a backpack. Here are 7 things I regret not packing and 9 items I’m glad I brought.

I recently traveled round-trip from New York to Miami on Amtrak trains. Each ride was about 30 hours long, and my tickets included a private room with a bed, access to a bathroom, and complementary meals. The author rides in sleeper cars to and from New York and Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider On my way to Miami , I booked a Roomette, a private space with a door and blinds to cover up the windows. Inside, there were two seats across from each other, a table that folded out in-between, and a bed above the seats that pulled down. The seats also pulled out into a bed. Some Roomettes also include a toilet and sink. On my way home, I booked a Bedroom, which was twice the size of a Roomette with an additional chair and a shower.

For my week-long trip to Florida, I packed a duffel bag and my camera backpack, both of which I kept with me on the trains. The author sits in her apartment with her bags packed. Joey Hadden/Insider I had the option to check a bag, but I decided to keep all my belongings with me throughout the trip.

Knowing I’d be staying overnight in sleeper cars, I packed some travel essentials I thought would be helpful for sleeping, eating, working, and relaxing on a train. A view inside the author’s duffel bag shows some of her travel essentials. Joey Hadden/Insider I made sure my duffel included all the items I’d ever want to ensure a comfortable and entertaining 60 hours of travel.

Since each ride was an overnight trip, I was glad I packed a comfortable outfit separately from my clothes for the rest of my trip so they were easy to find in my bag. The author’s clothes for the train are on the right. The clothes for the rest of her trip are packed together on the left. Joey Hadden/Insider I packed comfy pants and shorts since I was traveling south to warmer temperatures.

I was glad I packed various forms of entertainment, especially some that didn’t require an internet connection, which could be spotty at times. The author plays Mario Kart on the train to pass the time. Joey Hadden/Insider I brought a Nintendo Switch, a tablet, and a book to pass the time . I made sure to download a bunch of podcast episodes to my phone in case I lost service and internet at any point during the trip.

While traveling in a pandemic, I always keep a disinfecting spray with me to make sure the surfaces I use are clean. The author carries a disinfectant spray. Joey Hadden/Insider Even though Amtrak sanitizes rooms between visitors, according to its website as Insider previously reported , bringing my own disinfectant gave me peace of mind and made me feel more comfortable relaxing in my rooms.

Every time I travel, I also pack some Vitamin C for an immunity boost. The author carries Vitamin C with her. Joey Hadden/Insider This packing tip comes from my mom. She always brought some sort of immunity-boosting chewable to keep us protected from germs while traveling. And as Insider previously reported , Vitamin C can help your immune system fight off some infections.

One of the most important items I brought was my comfiest pair of shoes – they feel like pillows under your feet. The author’s shoes were an important choice. Joey Hadden/Insider I picked up these memory-foam babies at T.J. Maxx for only $US20 ($AU27), and they slip on and off very easily. This was great for being able to leave my room quickly with shoes on.

I tried to make the train feel like home, and at home, I dance pretty much all day, so I’m glad I brought a pair of headphones with me. The author dances to music with her headphones on. Joey Hadden/Insider I took frequent dance breaks in my room, where I closed the curtains and blasted music in my ears. This, of course, required a pair of headphones. While I danced throughout the day, I was glad I could listen to music as loudly as I wanted without bothering my neighbors.

I was especially glad I brought my odor-eliminating Poo Pourri spray with me when I saw that my Roomette’s toilet was next to my seat. The author poses with a bottle of Poo Pourri. Joey Hadden/Insider In some Roomettes (mine included) , there’s a side table that swings open to reveal a toilet. Above, there’s a folding sink and mirror. I may have had a bigger problem with having a toilet so close to my bed, but, thankfully, I had packed some Poo Pourri, a spray that goes in the toilet just before you poop to eliminate odors.

While my train tickets included meals, I was glad I brought my own snacks for the in-between times. The author’s trail mix of choice. Joey Hadden/Insider I thought many of my meals on the train were decent , but there were times, like when I tried and disliked a salmon dish, that I was thankful for this bag of trail mix with my favorite ingredient, coconut chips.

But it turns out that I missed a few key things when packing, too. While I’m glad I brought a water bottle, I wish I’d brought a smaller one that would fit in the Amtrak’s cupholders. An aerial view of the table shows just how large the author’s water bottle is compared to the cup holder. Joey Hadden/Insider An Amtrak attendant brought me disposable water bottles every few hours, but I was still glad I brought my own, pre-filled water bottle. When I have access to a private toilet during my travels, I like to stay hydrated and drink lots of water. But my bottle was too wide for the provided cupholders, which were just big enough for 12-ounce (340.19g) bottles. So I wish I had brought a smaller reusable water bottle.

On my way home, I stayed in a Bedroom with a private shower. I would have used it, but I forgot my flip flops to keep my feet safe from germs. An aerial view of the shower on the left and the author’s forgotten flip flops on the right. Joey Hadden/Insider I planned on showering during my 30-hour ride home from Miami, but I decided not to when I realized I had forgotten my flip flops. I usually wear them in public showers, since experts say that it’s pretty easy to pick up germs from places where many people have walked around barefoot.

Since there weren’t many visible outlets in the rooms, I wished I had packed a couple of outlet splitters to charge more than a few devices at a time. There weren’t many outlets in the rooms. Joey Hadden/Insider I only saw a couple of sets of outlets in the rooms. With several devices to plug in, I should have brought an outlet splitter or two.

For the same reason, my portable charging battery would have come in handy had I remembered to bring it. The author forgot her portable charging battery. Joey Hadden/Insider I could have sworn I packed this and was so disappointed when I wanted to use it.

I usually bring my neck pillow with me when I fly, but I didn’t think to take it on my Amtrak trek, since my tickets came with beds. But I think it would have made the waking hours more comfortable. The author uses her neck pillow on a long-haul flight. Joey Hadden/Insider This specific neck pillow wraps around 1.5 times, making it easy to adjust to various long-term sitting situations.