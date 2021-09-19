A couple who traveled to 48 states in an RV share 17 things they would never go on a trip without

- Packing for an RV trip can be daunting if you’re traveling in a motor home for the first time.
- RV experts Marc and Julie Bennett shared their essential packing list for a road trip with Insider.
- You don’t want to drive off without a paper atlas, basic tools, or camping chairs, they said.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Since then, they say they’ve been to all 50 states, driven through 48, and written two books about how you can, too: “RV Hacks: 400+ Ways to Make Life on the Road Easier, Safer, and More Fun!” and “Living the RV Life: Your Ultimate Guide to Life on the Road.”
Marc and Julie use a RhinoFLEX sewer hose.
“We check our tire pressure before every trip, and have never had a serious tire incident,” Julie added.
A tire pressure monitoring system is even better than a gauge, the couple said. If you’re thinking about upgrading, Marc and Julie reviewed their recommendation — a TST 507 Tire Pressure Monitoring System by Truck System Technologies — on their website.
This also saves you the trouble of navigating tight spaces in gas stations with a gigantic vehicle, they said. You can find more information about the Viair compressor on the couple’s website.
The Bennetts also recommend getting an RV-specific GPS for your travels, especially if you have a particularly large rig.
“Many roads are not suitable for RVs because of height, weight, width, steep grades, tight turns, or tunnels that don’t allow propane,” Julie said.
“Having a few basic tools on hand means you can tighten things up, and make minor adjustments, which can help avoid a bigger problem that could ruin your RV trip,” he said.
Julie said she and Marc use the C-Gear Sand Free Patio Mat because it’s lightweight and compact.
While the Bennetts said some RVs have built-in surge protectors, they recommend getting one if yours doesn’t, adding that they like both the Southwire Surge Guard and Hughes Autoformer Power Watchdog.
The couple uses a NOCO Boost jump-starter, they said, adding that it also can charge other electronics with a USB charger. Head to their website for a full review of the product.