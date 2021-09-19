A couple who traveled to 48 states in an RV share 17 things they would never go on a trip without

To check your tire pressure before every trip, you’ll need a gauge, Julie said, or even better, a monitoring system like the one pictured below.

Julie said that it’s important to check your tire pressure before every RV trip because RV tires often require higher air pressure than regular cars to support their extra weight.

“We check our tire pressure before every trip, and have never had a serious tire incident,” Julie added.

A tire pressure monitoring system is even better than a gauge, the couple said. If you’re thinking about upgrading, Marc and Julie reviewed their recommendation — a TST 507 Tire Pressure Monitoring System by Truck System Technologies — on their website.