What To Look Out For In Greece This Weekend

Greece has occupied the centre of attention today, as fears of default mount. This apprehension will continue over the weekend.



It would, however, be surprising to see anything like this happen before Greece meets with IMF/EU/ECB officials to discuss $11 billion in bailout funds next week.

Of prime importance this weekend is a speech PM George Papandreou will deliver in Thessaloniki Saturday, amid mounting hostility within his own party. While the government publicly reaffirmed Greece’s will to go ahead with the bailout today, his remarks may provide insight into a handful of different issues.

Here are the four big questions we’ll be looking to answer:

– How serious is the ECB/EU/IMF troika about actually revoking the next tranche of aid funding ($11 billion) it promised to provide?

– How long can Greece last without a bailout?

– How fragile is Papandreou’s position?

– How close is the Greek government to giving up and throwing in the towel?

We’re betting that Papandreou will not actually answer any of these questions directly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.