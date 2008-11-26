What To Look For In An Assistant

Besides someone who won’t pull an “All About Eve”?



Here’s a list.

Forbes: There’s the obvious—dependable, can type, looks like a human, speaks English, etc. —but beyond that seek out someone who…

You actually like and get along with

Isn’t judgy

Can be discreet (up to you if you want them to sign an NDA but those are oftentimes pretty worthless)

Doesn’t try to be your best friend but sees themselves as a partner

Wants to be a career assistant not using it as a stepping stone

Is likable. If people don’t like your assistant they won’t like you

Catches on to things quickly

Won’t get offended if you yell and slip into the occasional Ari Gold moment

To that add that you have to do your part. “Please,” “Thank you,” “I appreciate it,” “You look great today” all go a long, long way.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.