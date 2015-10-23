5 things to know before buying your first suit

Getty/Kevin Winter Zac Efron has more than one suit — but he still rocks the everyman classic.

When it comes to buying a first suit, many have no idea where to start. Let me break it down for you.

This is the exact suit style you should buy: single breasted, two-button, dark grey, three-inch notch lapels.

And here’s why it has to be that way:

Colour: Why grey? Because black is too formal for some settings and earth tones can be too informal. This is your first and only suit. You need to be able to wear it anywhere. Navy is also acceptable, but won’t serve as well if you have a funeral to attend.

Wasn’t that easy? Hold on, buying your first suit does gets a bit more complicated…

Seasonality: This suit needs to take you through all four seasons. It can’t be too thick or too thin.

Plenty of makers — from Suitsupply to Banana Republic — sell perfectly serviceable suits. And for your first suit, that’s exactly what you need. Save patterns, other colours, and non-traditional styles for your second or third suit.

