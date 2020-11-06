Everything we know about the 'Masked Singer' spin-off, 'The Masked Dancer'

Fox The Sloth on ‘The Masked Dancer.’

After the mega-success of “The Masked Singer,” a new spin-off is coming in December: “The Masked Dancer.”

The first teaser trailer was released on November 3.

The show originated from a spoof that was part of Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

It was only a matter of time. “The Masked Singer” is well into its fourth season, and before you get nervous that you won’t have any masked content to tide you over: Don’t worry. “The Masked Dancer” is here to save 2020.

The dancing spin-off will work much like its singing predecessor: A disguised celebrity will wear a wild costume and the panelists will try to guess who it is … except this time, the celebs are showing off their dance moves, not their voices.

Keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know about “The Masked Dancer,” from the first look at the costumes to the panelists.

The show’s concept started from a spoof of “The Masked Singer” on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution ‘The Masked Dancer’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

DeGeneres capitalised on the success of “The Masked Singer” by creating a spoof on her show – “The Masked Dancer,” in which she and tWitch, her show’s DJ, would watch a celebrity in head-to-toe costume dance and attempt to guess who it was.

Watch an example here.

DeGeneres is now an executive producer on the show.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Ellen DeGeneres.

According to Variety, a Fox executive called up DeGeneres after the very first “Masked Dancer” segment aired on her show to speak with her about creating an actual spin-off based on the concept. Now, she’s an executive producer.

It will work a bit differently than “The Masked Singer,” as the panelists won’t be able to hear voices — instead, there will be more extensive clues.

Michael Becker / FOX ‘The Masked Singer.’

“Obviously the difference in the format is the fact that you don’t hear someone’s voice, yet you still have to guess, so we need to work out ways to help the viewer guess people in a slightly different way,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s head of alternative entertainment and specials, Variety reported.

“It doesn’t have to be a solo dance. It could be a group dance or dances with another person who doesn’t have a mask on, so you can have partners as well, which would give you the ability to have a variety of different dances. I think it’s a question of how you can get the clues out.”

Craig Robinson will be hosting the show.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Craig Robinson.

Robinson is best known for his roles in “The Office,” “This Is the End,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Hot Tub Time Machine.”

The panelists are Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale.

Getty Images Jeong, Abdul, Green, and Tisdale.

Jeong and Green are already part of the “Masked” universe, as Jeong is a panelist on “The Masked Singer” and Green was a contestant on season four (he was the Giraffe). Jeong is also the host of Fox’s other singing competition, “I Can See Your Voice.”

Abdul, of course, is no stranger to the judge’s table, as she was a judge on the first eight seasons of “American Idol,” was a judge on the American “X-Factor,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” She also is a highly successful choreographer and singer.

Tisdale is best known for her role as Sharpay in the “High School Musical” films. She’s also released three albums.

Like “The Masked Singer,” there will be guest panelists each week, as well.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Mayim Bialik.

“The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik has confirmed on social media that she’s appearing in an episode.

The first six costumes were revealed on November 4. Here’s Cotton Candy, Cricket, and Exotic Bird …

Fox Cotton Candy, Cricket, and the Exotic Bird.

The costumes have to be much easier to move in than those in the “Masked Singer,” which is known for its elaborate masks, puppeteering, and huge costumes.

… and here’s Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra.

Fox Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra’s hand.

We were only able to see a bit of the Zebra’s hand, but the costume featured a lot of fringe.

The show is set to premiere in December.

Fox Paula Abdul on ‘The Masked Dancer.’

Watch the first teaser here.

