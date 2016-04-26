4 things every guy should know before going to a tailor for the first time

Shutterstock Make sure to know what to ask, and how to ask for it.

Going to a tailor can be a daunting experience for a young man.

Many questions are likely swirling through your mind: “How do I know what to ask for?”, “How do I know if I’m getting my suit tailored the way I want it to be?”, and “What do I even ask for?”

Well, worry no more. Here’s your cheat sheet.

Know what tailors can actually do.

A tailor is not a miracle worker, and there are only a few set common alterations a tailor will be able to make to your suits and shirts.

According to Primer, here they are:

Shortening suit jacket sleeves.

Hemming pants to make them shorter.

Adding or removing pant cuffs.

Slimming the arms or sides of a suit jacket.

Slimming the rear and legs of the pants.

Adding darts to make a dress shirt fit slimmer, and shortening the cuffs.

Familiarise yourself with the tailor’s approach.

Tailors are not a one-size-fits-all affair, according to Men’s Journal. A traditional Wall Street-style tailor is going to tailor the suit a little more conservatively than one that specialises in the more modern, closer-fitting style.

Know what your tailor is known for, as you might need to give additional instructions to get exactly what you want.

Learn the language.

It’s simple: It’s a lot easier to ask for what you want if you know how. Chances are, a good tailor will already know what needs to be done, but it will never hurt to be more specific. The three most important terms to know are:

Let it out (you want more fabric here).

Take it in (you want less fabric so it fits closer to the body).

Break (how your pants will drape over your shoes).

With these three under your belt, you’ll likely sound like you know what you’re talking about, even if you really haven’t a clue.

Know what’s in style.

In order to be certain that what you’re asking for is appropriate, you need to know what the current trends are for men’s suiting.

For shirt cuffs, you’re going to want between 1/4″ and 1/2″ showing.

Pant breaks should be kept to little or no break so that the pant flows seamlessly into the shoe with little extra fabric draping over.

Jackets should be kept slim-fitting, with only the slightest hint of tugging at the front when buttoned.

Pants should be relatively slim fit and flattering, with a slight taper to your ankles.

