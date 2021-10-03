20 things you should know before traveling in an RV, according to a couple who drove one through 48 states

In a recent interview with Insider, the duo shared some things to know before taking an RV trip, starting with how to enjoy the journey.
“The great thing about an RV is you don’t have to take the highways and the interstates,” Marc said. “Avoid the interstates because it’s much more scenic and generally the road speeds are slower so you can drive at a safer and more relaxing pace.”
When you’re in an RV, you should know there’s no rush to get anywhere, the Bennetts said, because your vacation starts as soon as you leave.
“So take your time on planning it out and do some interesting things on the way, Julie added.
But keep in mind that it won’t drive like a car, Marc said.
Driving an RV is harder than driving a car, the Bennetts said: It’s bigger, heavier, slower, less fuel-efficient, and more physically tiring. They recommend taking breaks every couple of hours.
If your navigation says the trip will take four hours, plan for five, Julie said.
“We always like to allow an extra 20% as a buffer,” she said. “You need to stop and have a break, use the restroom, have something to eat or drink.”
The couple also recommends practicing parking and maneuvering the RV in an empty lot before taking it on an adventure.
Driving during business hours will help you avoid traffic and make roadside assistance more accessible if needed, according to the Bennetts.
But Marc and Julie said that you can’t rely on a navigation system meant for regular cars.
“RVs are longer, taller, wider, and they carry propane, which isn’t allowed in a lot of tunnels,” Julie said. “So there’s a lot of restrictions on roads, especially in the Northeast.”
In other words, Google Maps might take you down a road where an RV is not meant to travel.
Instead of an electronic navigation system, you’re going to need a paper road map, they said.
Julie said to avoid relying solely on your phone to get you where you need to go.
“You could be driving in an area where you don’t have cellular coverage and therefore your routing may not be working,” she said. “You can download your map or just carry a paper atlas.”
When it comes to packing, Julie said you don’t need as much stuff as you think. “You’ll probably end up wearing the same shirt, shorts, and flip-flops or hiking shoes every day,” she added.
People often overpack because they think they’ll need more stuff than they actually end up using, Julie said.
It’s also important to know that RVs have weight limits, and exceeding them could damage your tires, according to the Bennetts.
The cargo-carrying capacity is on a yellow sticker on an inside door of the vehicle, Julie said. Putting too much weight inside an RV is easy to do if you’re not paying attention, she added.
“By the time you load people, pets, clothes, and food and then fill up your water tank and fuel tanks, it’s very easy to reach or exceed the safe cargo-carrying limit in an RV,” she said.
Exceeding the safe limit can lead to a blown-out tire, she added.
In an RV, you need to check the tire pressure more frequently than in lighter vehicles, Marc said.
RV tires are put under heavier strain than regular cars, Marc said, so the couple recommends checking your tire pressure before every trip.
If you’re looking to save money, traveling slower is cheaper, according to the Bennetts.
Driving slower helps save gas, and staying in each destination longer can help save on camping ground fees, the Bennetts said.
“If you stay for a week, you’ll pay less on average than if you’re just paying by the night,” Julie said, speaking of most camping grounds in the US.
Weekday campsite reservations are easier to get and sometimes cheaper than weekends.
If you have the flexibility in your schedule, Marc and Julie recommend getting campsite reservations during the week because it’s easier, less crowded, and likely cheaper than weekend night reservations.
To avoid paying for campsites altogether, Marc and Julie recommend staying the night off-grid.
The Bennetts suggest “boondocking” — a term RVers use to describe camping without being hooked up to water, sewage, or electricity — on public land governed by the Bureau of Land Management, where people can park their vehicles for free.
Some businesses will even let you park overnight for free, from Walmarts to vineyards, Marc and Julie said.
Marc and Julie said that if you ask, you may be able to stay at a Walmart, a casino, or a vineyard overnight for free, as they have done.
Cooking your own food will save you money on the road, too, according to the Bennetts.