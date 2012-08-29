There Are Actually 49 Different Credit Scores To Worry About

Time to debunk another credit score myth: You have only one number to worry about.



“TV commercials and consumer education campaigns have trained people to think of their credit score as one number,” says John Ulzheimer, president of consumer education at SmartCredit.com and credit expert for Creditsesame.com. “But this popular belief is simply not true.”

In fact, there are a whopping 49 different FICO scores that credit reporting bureaus use to calculate that all-important measure of consumer credit worthiness.

For starters, each of the three credit bureaus––Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian––calculate a half dozen different “flavours” of FICO scores. That includes separate scores for auto, personal loans, mortgages, bankcards, and a generic FICO score.

If it sounds complicated, that’s because it is. In the helpful infographic below, Ulzheimer breaks it all down for you:

