RIVALRY RENEWED: Everything You Need To Know About The Matchup Between The Knicks And Nets

The Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will square off tonight at the Barclays centre for the first time since the Nets moved into New York City this offseason.



And there’s never been more interest in the two teams’ matchup as there is this season.

With all eyes set on the playoffs and both teams sharing the city’s spotlight, a revitalized rivalry could be in the works.

We looked at some of the intriguing elements in the history of the matchup and what to keep an eye on as the rivalry heats up this season.

HISTORY: Which franchise has had the most successful run to this point? (Knicks) The Knicks actually have a losing record all-time (2570-2589), but that's outweighed by their 41 playoff appearances and two NBA titles. They've been to the NBA Finals eight times since joining the league in 1949. The Nets have two titles, but they both come during the team's days in the ABA. The team's troubled NBA existence, which began in 1976, includes 16 playoff appearances, two NBA Finals trips, but just a 1216-1700 overall record. HISTORY: Who owns the all-time series? (Knicks) The Knicks own a 85-82 record over the Nets in the regular season. In the postseason, however, both teams have won five games against the other. HISTORY: Which team has been better over the last decade? (Nets) The Nets have struggled over the last few seasons, but one cannot discount how successful the franchise was early in the new millennium. The Nets went to the playoffs six straight years beginning in 2002, including two finals appearances. The Knicks have gone the past two seasons and in 2004, but have failed to register a series win during that time. They were swept by the Nets in 2004. Over the last 10 seasons and the first 12 games of this season, the Nets have won 26 more games than the Knicks. HISTORY: Which team has more Hall-of-Famers? (Knicks) There's no contest in who owns the best all-time lineup between the two franchises. The Knicks have had 15 Basketball Hall of Famers don the blue and orange. Patrick Ewing, Willis Reed, Walt Frazier and Bill Bradley are among some of the most recognisable Knicks to be inducted. Seven Hall of Fame inductees played for the Nets, notably Julius Erving, Drazen Petrovic, and Rick Barry. NOW: Which team has the cooler owner? (Nets) Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov owns his own island, loves to perform stunts on a jet ski, proud to be single and is not afraid to spend a fraction of his $13 billion to try and make the Nets a winner. Knicks fans on the other hand seriously dislike their own James Dolan. NOW: Which team has the biggest personalities? (Knicks) Rasheed Wallace alone could take the cake for the Knicks as he's often caught screaming at opposing players, his teammates and himself. He once racked up 41 technical fouls in a single season. JR Smith and Iman Shumpert add character as well. The Nets have some tricksters in Deron Williams and Reggie Evans, and what appears to be a loud mouth in Joe Johnson, but it doesn't compare to Rasheed. NOW: Which team has the better backcourt? (Nets) Raymond Felton has been a pleasant surprise for the Knicks and Jason Kidd has been efficient, but the backcourt for the Nets simply boasts too much firepower. With a retooled lineup, Deron Williams has been able to become more of a playmaker, and Joe Johnson is the perfect backcourt partner, providing the shooting touch. Both are averaging more than 15 points per game thus far. NOW: Which team has the better frontcourt? (Knicks) Carmelo Anthony is playing the power forward position with Amare Stoudemire sidelined and is looking like a frontrunner for the NBA's most valuable player award so far. He's averaging 25.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in the early going. Tyson Chandler is a perennial defensive force on the interior. Nets centre Brook Lopez is one of the best offensive centres in the league, but a liability on the defensive end. Kris Humphries can rebound the basketball, but is hot and cold on the offence. NOW: Who has the coolest fan? (Nets) The Knicks may have the biggest fan in Spike Lee, but he loses some points for being from Brooklyn. Jay-Z on the other hand bought a sliver of the Nets, swayed ownership to move the team to his hometown and had a hand in the colours, uniform design, logo and portions of the Barclays centre construction. That's every fan's dream. NOW: Which team has more all-star appearances? (Knicks) The Knicks win the battle of the superstars with four of their players (Kidd, Stoudemire, Anthony and Wallace) racking up a combined 25 All-Star game appearances. The Nets have four players (Wallace, Stackhouse, Williams and Johnson) who have combined to play in 12 All-Star games. NOW: Which team has the better arena? (Knicks) All of the history in Madison Square Garden, or the 'Mecca of Basketball,' outweighs the novelty of the Nets' new home on the corner of Atlantic and Flatbush Avenues. Muhammed Ali and Joe Frazier boxed at MSG, Willis Reed limped out of the tunnel and numerous titles of all kinds have been won. The Barclays centre may be modern, but it has a lot of catching up to do. NOW: Which team is more hip? (Nets) There are several elements of the Nets move to Brooklyn that has some Knicks fans considering jumping ship. The brand new, billion-dollar Barclays centre, the new colours and uniforms and a much-improved product on the basketball court. It's all happening in a borough with more than 2.5 million residents that haven't had major professional sports since the Dodgers left in 1957. Every NBA team's MVP The World's Most Amazing NBA Website Reveals The Most Important Player On Every Team >>

