Is The Game On? What To Watch On TV Tuesday Night

Kevin Baumer
New York Knicks Madison Square Garden MSG Amare StoudemireThe Knicks have done pretty well with their consolation prize, Amar’e Stoudemire

Photo: AP Images

NBA (Full Schedule)7:30 New Jersey Nets @ New York Knicks, MSG – The neighbouring teams have both enjoyed resurgent seasons — and ignited a budding rivalry — without the help of the free agent they coveted most.

NHL (Full Schedule)

10:30 Detroit Red Wings @ San Jose Sharks, NHL Network – Two of the NHL’s best teams square off in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Semifinals

College Basketball (Full Schedule)

7:00 Cornell @ #7 Syracuse, ESPN3 – Syracuse is coming off its best effort of the season, but Cornell advanced to the Sweet 16 last season

7:30 #2 Ohio State @ Florida State, ESPN – Ohio State already earned a key road victory over the University of Florida, but the Buckeyes will be tested by one of the country’s best defenses in FSU

9:00 #14 Georgetown @ #8 Missouri, ESPNU – These two undefeated teams haven’t met since 1982, a Georgetown win, and Georgetown has won 16 of its last 17 regular season non-conference games while Missouri has won its last 12.  Something has to give

9:30 North Carolina @ #21 Illinois, ESPN – Things haven’t gone as planned for the Tar Heels as freshman phenom Harrison Barnes hasn’t been able to single-handedly right the ship.  The Heels have tumbled from a preseason rank of #9 out of the Top 25 as a result of disappointing home losses to Minnesota and Vanderbilt

Check back with the Sports Page daily for your viewing guide >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.