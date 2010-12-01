Is The Game On? What To Watch On TV Tuesday Night

The Knicks have done pretty well with their consolation prize, Amar’e Stoudemire

Photo: AP Images

NBA (Full Schedule)7:30 New Jersey Nets @ New York Knicks, MSG – The neighbouring teams have both enjoyed resurgent seasons — and ignited a budding rivalry — without the help of the free agent they coveted most.



NHL (Full Schedule)

10:30 Detroit Red Wings @ San Jose Sharks, NHL Network – Two of the NHL’s best teams square off in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Semifinals

College Basketball (Full Schedule)

7:00 Cornell @ #7 Syracuse, ESPN3 – Syracuse is coming off its best effort of the season, but Cornell advanced to the Sweet 16 last season

7:30 #2 Ohio State @ Florida State, ESPN – Ohio State already earned a key road victory over the University of Florida, but the Buckeyes will be tested by one of the country’s best defenses in FSU

9:00 #14 Georgetown @ #8 Missouri, ESPNU – These two undefeated teams haven’t met since 1982, a Georgetown win, and Georgetown has won 16 of its last 17 regular season non-conference games while Missouri has won its last 12. Something has to give

9:30 North Carolina @ #21 Illinois, ESPN – Things haven’t gone as planned for the Tar Heels as freshman phenom Harrison Barnes hasn’t been able to single-handedly right the ship. The Heels have tumbled from a preseason rank of #9 out of the Top 25 as a result of disappointing home losses to Minnesota and Vanderbilt

Check back with the Sports Page daily for your viewing guide >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.