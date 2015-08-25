8 things to always have in your wallet

It’s easy to let your wallet become a catch-all.
But there’s really no need to be carrying around months-old receipts and every single loyalty card you own. If your wallet is bulging at the seams, it might be time to give it a good clean out.
Take a look at the infographic below to see just the essentials you should keep.
NOW WATCH: Here’s what actually happens to your bag when you check your luggage at the airport
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.