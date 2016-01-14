9 over-the-top purchases you could make if you won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot

courtesy Virgin Limited Edition Here’s a private island you could relax on when the pressures of wealth get to you.

Yes, we know the chances of winning are slim. And you probably wouldn’t want to take the lump sum, anyway.

But dreaming never hurt anyone. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most outrageously expensive things you could do and buy — with a clean conscience — if you were to take home the insane $1.5 billion Powerball lottery jackpot.

Even if you made these purchases, you’d still have a lot of cash left over.

You could start small, picking up the most expensive ride in the world: the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. Recently sold at auction for $38 million, the GTO would barely make a dent in a lottery winner's net worth. Wikipedia Commons. When you're ready to start spending, a private jet would be a good way to go. While normal top-of-the-line jets go for the $65 million range, as a lottery winner you might want to consider the $500 million Airbus A380. Emirates Airbus A380 interior/ Shutterstock. For $1 billion of your winnings, you could try your hand in real estate by buying out Antilia, the most expensive home in the world. The 27-story tower, in Mumbai, India, is 400,000 square feet and has three helicopter pads and an underground parking garage. It's not on the market, though — it's currently owned by energy magnate Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man. You might want to escape for a while. There's no better place to do so than on Necker Island, built and owned by Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson. Necker will run you $78,000 a night for you and 33 of your closest friends, which shouldn't strain a Powerball winner's wallet. Virgin Source: Virgin Limited Edition For the casual billionaire, space might be the next frontier for a weekend getaway. With a mere $1.4 million, you could travel to the edge of space -- and back -- on a Virgin Galactic shuttle with Leonardo DiCaprio as your co-passenger. Or skip the celebrity and focus on the real stars for just $200,000 per flight. Virgin Galactic Source: Forbes Timepieces are a mark of status. Show yours with one of Patek Philippe's unique watches, like the Henry Graves Supercomplication, which sold at auction for $11 million in 1999. Sotheby’s Luck waxes and wanes, but diamonds are forever. The 12-carat Blue Moon diamond sold for over $48 million this year to a Hong Kong businessman, making it the world's most expensive diamond -- and something you might want to try to add to your collection. AP Images/Kirsty Wigglesworth Source: CNN Or you could snatch up the Playboy mansion, which just hit the market for $200 million. Maybe, for a little extra cash, Hugh Hefner will even move out, leaving you alone with your winnings. Jeff Minton Source: Business Insider Wikipedia Commons.

