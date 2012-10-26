Here's What You Should Get The Person Who Has Everything

What rich people really want for Christmas is … clothes.



40 per cent of rich people named clothes as one of the gifts they would really like to receive this year, according to a survey by the American Affluence research centre of the top income decile. Surprisingly rich men want clothes even more than rich women.

What else do they want? iPads!

Fourteen per cent of rich people said they want an iPad or similar device, but among super rich people — with over $6 million income — a full 29 per cent said they wanted a tablet.

Meanwhile, 93 per cent of rich people plan on giving too, with the average rich person spending $2,154 on gifts last year.

