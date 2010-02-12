What To Get David Boies For Valentine's Day

In honour of Valentine’s Day, Gossip columnist Cindy Adams published the favourite candy of some well-known stars today.



Sandra Bullock? Chocolate chip ice cream is her cocaine. Drew Barrymore hearts sugar, counting Chuckles, Starbursts and Twizzlers as her favourites. Jake Gyllenhaal even makes his own chocolate bread.

Just in case you are wondering what to send your celebrity lawyer crush…David Boies somehow made the list. The legendary litigator is a fan of only orange M&Ms.

Send your love packages to his newly-purchased, $8 million apartment on the Upper East Side.

