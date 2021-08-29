I live on the road full-time in a 27-foot RV. Here are the 15 things I always buy at Costco.

- I live on the road in an RV and I love to shop at Costco and get gas there.
- I stock up on toilet paper, seltzer, mushrooms, coffee, and canned salmon.
- Dave’s Killer Bread, Beyond Burgers, and Butter chardonnay are also some of my top picks.
Would I be able to justify the cost of my membership? (Yes!) Would there be Costco locations near me as I traveled? (Yes!) Would I be able to store a 30-pack of toilet paper in my 27-foot (8.23m) RV? (Also, yes!)
As it turns out, the amount I save on gas and propane alone more than justify the cost of my annual membership. I’m also excited to report that I haven’t had any trouble finding a Costco location within 30 minutes of any RV park I’ve stayed at.
Keep reading to see the things I regularly buy at Costco.
This is the only store-bought sauce approved by Ina Garten, and if it’s good enough for the “Barefoot Contessa,” you know it’s the best.
You’ll easily pay over $US8.00 ($AU11) for a jar of Rao’s at a grocery store, but at Costco you can get two 28-ounce (793.79g) jars for $US10.79 ($AU15).
The last time we filled up our tank we paid 10 cents ($0.14) less per gallon at Costco than we would have at the gas station directly across the street.
Our Lazy Daze RV holds 55 gallons (208l) of gas, and we saved $US5 ($AU7).50 ($AU8) on the spot. On average, we get 7 to 8 miles per gallon so you can imagine how quickly those savings add up.
But you don’t need to have an RV to take advantage of these savings.
It can cost over $US20 ($AU27) to exchange an empty tank for a new one at any gas station but Costco will fill that same tank for just $US12.53 ($AU17).
This mix has all the fancy nuts including cashews, almonds, pecans, brazil nuts, and macadamia nuts.
Each 40-ounce (1,133.98g) jar costs just $US13.99 ($AU19).
It’s vegan, gluten-free, certified organic (meaning it’s non-GMO), and, most importantly, it’s freakin’ delicious. I put it on sandwiches, use it as a dip, and drizzle it over protein bowls.
Each 24-ounce (680.39g) container is $US6.99 ($AU10).
Last year we celebrated Thanksgiving in the RV, and instead of stuffing a turkey, I stuffed mushrooms from Costco. I removed the stems, stuffed them with garlic-and-herb Boursin cheese (also from Costco), and roasted them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes.
Each 24-ounce (680.39g) package of organic baby bella whole mushrooms costs $US5 ($AU7).49.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve whipped up salmon salad in a pinch and served it with crackers. Just drain the canned salmon and combine it with mayonnaise, diced onion, diced jalapeno, salt, and lemon juice.
Six 6-ounce (170.10g) cans of salmon cost $US16.49 ($AU23) at Costco and, not that it matters, but the packaging is adorable.
Instead of throwing my money down the toilet (literally) on special “RV toilet tissue,” I buy Kirkland bath tissue. It’s half the price and it’s septic safe, which means that it won’t break the bank or my RV’s black tank.
Each package comes with 30 mega rolls and costs $US16.49 ($AU23).
It contains real squeezed fruit and it’s gained a cult following of celebrities, including Kristen Bell and fashion designer Anna Sui (just look up her bucket hat for proof).
Costco sells a variety pack of 30 cans in the flavors lemon, raspberry lime, and, my favorite, grapefruit.
Each variety pack is $US14.99 ($AU21), which comes to under 50 cents ($0.68) a can.
The slices are really thin but they’re still packed with whole grains and seeds, protein, and fiber.
Each package contains two loaves for just $US7.99 ($AU11), and I always freeze one loaf for later. That’s a great deal considering one loaf typically costs upwards of $US5 ($AU7) at other stores.
They honestly look and taste nearly identical to the real thing. Even my carnivorous boyfriend likes them.
Each box contains eight burgers and costs $US13.99 ($AU19).
There’s no prep and no clean up — just 90 seconds in the microwave and you’ve perfectly cooked rice with a hint of garlic. It’s the perfect base for any rice bowl.
Seeds of Change also says it donates a portion of its profits to plant seeds through school growing programs nationwide, and that’s a mission I can really get behind.
Thanks to Costco I always have at least siz packages of microwavable rice in my pantry — all for just $US10.79 ($AU15).
I know that most people are loyal to one brand of coffee, but I’ll try any brand that offers organic beans in bulk.
I recently picked up a bag of Jose’s Organic Mayan Blend and was pleasantly surprised by the rich flavor and smooth taste. The 2-pound (1kg), 8-ounce (226.80g) bag was $US8.49 ($AU12).
Its selection of wine changes regularly but at these prices, I can afford to try different bottles that I might normally pass on.
I recently picked up a bottle of JaM Cellars Butter Chardonnay for $US12.99 ($AU18), which is almost half the price I’ve seen advertised at other stores. Aged in oak, this rich and buttery California chardonnay is my jam.