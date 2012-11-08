Nor'easter Soaking NYC With 6 Inches Of Slushy, Melty Snow

Photo: NOAA

After the destruction caused by Sandy last week, the last thing the East Coast needs is another storm. But that’s what parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England coast are going to get, including some of the worst-affected areas in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, starting Wednesday evening.



Although this coastal storm is not anywhere near as powerful as Sandy, the main concern is that it will bring additional power outages and flooding to regions that are still in recovery mode.

Here’s what to expect:

Snow

The possibility of snow depends on whether heavy precipitation moves far enough inland to cross with a blast of cold air. The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow (rates of 1 inch per hour) affecting areas from NYC to Hartford, CT from 3 to 4 p.m.

Wall Street Journal’s meteorologist Eric Holthaus says to expect anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow in the Bronx and Manhattan and up to 4 inches in the other boroughs. Snow is already falling in downtown Philadelphia.

Strong winds

This is a classic Nor’easter, according to The Weather Channel’s Senior Meteorologist Stu Ostro. That means the storm will bring strong winds from the northeasterly direction. New York City may see wind gusts of up to 50 mph on Wednesday night. The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the tri-state area on Tuesday.

Coastal flooding

Coastal flooding is expected along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts. Fortunately, tide levels are lower than usual, unlike during Sandy when tides were higher than normal due to the full moon. On the other hand, Sandy also washed away sand on the shoreline, which would normally help act as a barrier to flooding. Coastal Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the “sound side” of Long Island are particularly vulnerable to coastal flooding. LaGuardia airport may also experience some more flooding.

Cold

The mixture of strong winds and colder temperatures will make this storm feel raw.

Evacuations and closings

Three nursing homes and an adult care centre in New York City’s Rockaways region were evacuated Tuesday.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg also urged residents in low-lying ares to move to higher ground ahead of the storm.

The city’s parks, playground and beaches will close for 24 hours starting Wednesday at noon. NYC is also halting all construction.

The storm has forced hundreds of flight cancellations to and from the New York area Wednesday morning.

