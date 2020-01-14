Netflix's 'The Witcher' creator teased what to expect in season 2 from each main character

Netflix Henry Cavill as Geralt in ‘The Witcher’

“The Witcher” creator Lauren S. Hissrich teased the second season, which likely won’t premiere until 2021, in an interview with Business Insider.

She said audiences will “learn a lot more” about the backstory of Geralt, the monster hunter.

Season two will be “more focused and linear” than season one, but won’t abandon flashbacks completely.

Netflix’s “The Witcher” is the most in-demand TV series in the world and was Netflix’s second most-popular series of 2019, so fans are already impatient for season two.

Filming gets underway soon and we likely won’t see it until 2021 – but the show’s creator, Lauren S. Hissrich, offered some hints of what to expect.

Hissrich teased that fans will get more backstory on Geralt, a monster hunger for hire known as a “witcher,” who is played by Henry Cavill.

“You’ll learn a lot more about Geralt,” Hissrich told Business Insider. “You’ll get to know where he came from and why he is the person he is in season one.”

She added that Ciri (played by Freya Allan) is “not looking backwards anymore or looking back at her family in Cintra anymore. She’s trying to build a new family.”

As for the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Hissrich said that she’ll be “dealing with the Battle of Sodden.”

“She took a big risk at the end with that firepower, and it doesn’t work out so well for her,” Hissrich said.

She continued, “Everyone will continue to have their own challenges in season two but we’ll also fold them into each other a lot more.”

Netflix Ciri in ‘The Witcher’

The second season will also be “more focused and linear” than season one, which told its story through three separate timelines until they converged in the final episode.

“The timelines in season one helped us deal with the logistical issue of telling Yennefer, Geralt, and Ciri’s stories at the same time,” Hissrich said. “We don’t have that issue in season two. By the end of season one they’re all in the same time. The Battle of Sodden has happened, we’ve seen Yennefer’s participation in it, and Geralt has found Ciri. So they’re all in the same time and place when we start season two.”

But the series won’t completely abandon flashbacks or similar storytelling devices.

“The story has a lot more energy and drive [in season two] because we’re not constantly trying to introduce new places or characters,” Hissrich said. “So I feel like season two will be more focused and linear, but there are things we couldn’t fit in season one that I will want to return to in future seasons. We’ll continue to use flashbacks when we need it, or other devices.”

