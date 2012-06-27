Why You Should Be sceptical Of Anything Google Announces Today

Google I/O 2012 — aka, Google’s big developers conference — kicks off today. So, what should everyone expect from Google in the coming days?



Well, in short, don’t expect anything tangible.

Watch our quick video explainer below to find out what you can expect from Google I/O 2012:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• Apple Is Crushing Everyone In The Tablet Market — So Who Will Be Number Two?

• Why Larry Page’s Sudden Health Issues Have Everyone Worried

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.