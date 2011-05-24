8 Things Barnes & Noble Needs To Change About The Nook Tomorrow

Barnes & Noble is holding an event tomorrow to announce its latest Nook device.



Not many details are known yet, but it’s likely the new Nook will be an update to Barnes & Noble’s black and white E-Ink reader.

We first got wind of the new reader in a filing Barnes & Noble made with the SEC, disclosing the launch of a new reader on May 24.

Since the Nook colour is only seven months old and just received a major Android update, it’s highly unlikely the tablet will get a refresh tomorrow.

In the meantime, we pulled together a few features and announcements we expect to hear at the Nook event tomorrow, along with some announcements we’re hoping for.

