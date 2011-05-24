8 Things Barnes & Noble Needs To Change About The Nook Tomorrow

Barnes & Noble is holding an event tomorrow to announce its latest Nook device.
Not many details are known yet, but it’s likely the new Nook will be an update to Barnes & Noble’s black and white E-Ink reader.
We first got wind of the new reader in a filing Barnes & Noble made with the SEC, disclosing the launch of a new reader on May 24.
Since the Nook colour is only seven months old and just received a major Android update, it’s highly unlikely the tablet will get a refresh tomorrow.
In the meantime, we pulled together a few features and announcements we expect to hear at the Nook event tomorrow, along with some announcements we’re hoping for.
When the Nook first launched, one of it's distinguishing features was the colour touchscreen 'ribbon' at the bottom used for selecting books. We've learned since then that it's pretty clunky and unnecessary. The Nook is better off sticking with the E-Ink screen.
Everyone loves a touchscreen, and we're willing to bet the Nook gets one too. Sony's e-readers have had them for months and Kobo just announced one today. It's likely the Nook (and eventually, the Kindle) will follow suit.
One notable missing feature from the Nook colour is 3G. While we think tomorrow will probably focus on the E-Ink Nook, there's still a chance the Nook colour will get a 3G upgrade too.
Right now you can get a Kindle for as little as $114. The cheapest Nook is still $149. We think there's a good chance the Nook will drop in price to compete with the Kindle. If we had our way, it would hit that $99 sweet spot.
E-Ink technology keeps getting better and better. We're almost positive the new Nook will load new pages faster than its predecessor.
In addition to its online book store, we can see Barnes & Noble adding more apps such as RSS readers and better Instapaper integration.
We give the Nook credit for supporting ePub and PDF files. But we'd like to see it opened up to DOC and TXT files so we can edit documents on the go.
The Kindle already has a rudimentary black and white web browser. It's not perfect, but good to use in a pinch. Will the new Nook offer something similar and improve on it? Doubtful, but it would be nice.
