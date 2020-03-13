What to expect after IUD removal: From prep to recovery

mariakray/Shutterstock You may have some cramping or spotting after IUD removal, but you can get back to normal activities right away.

You can get your IUD removed at any point during your menstrual cycle, as long as your removal date is close to the IUD’s expiration date.

The removal process only takes seconds and involves a doctor inserting a speculum, locating the strings, and pulling the IUD out.

After removal, you may feel some spotting and cramping, but these are rarely a cause for concern and you can resume normal activities right away.

Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are a popular type of long-acting, reversible birth control method that’s 99% effective at preventing pregnancy. About 12% of women on birth control use an IUD, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

An IUD can stay inside the uterus for a number of years. However, at some point, the IUD will need to come out whether because it’s about to expire, you want to try a different type of birth control, or you’re ready to get pregnant.

Just as a gynecologist or nurse practitioner placed the IUD, you need them to remove it, too. It’s usually a very quick, easy process, but occasionally, it can require more attention.

Leading up to removal



IUD’s tend to expire after three to 12 years, depending on what kind you have. While you don’t have to get it removed on the exact day it was inserted, you shouldn’t wait too long.

“There is a little flexibility, but not too much. I would not recommend delaying removal for more than a few weeks without having a direct conversation with your doctor,” says Kameelah Phillips, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Calla Women’s Health. “Depending on the IUD, the risks of delaying beyond the recommended time frame can include irregular bleeding, challenges with removal, and an increased chance of pregnancy.”

You can schedule your IUD removal at any point during your menstrual cycle, according to Barb Dehn, NP, a women’s health nurse practitioner in the Silicon Valley area of Northern California. Some women with hormonal IUDs don’t even have periods, because the progesterone released by the IUD keeps the lining of the uterus so thin that it doesn’t need to slough off and come out.

The only preparation you need to do before removal is to schedule the appointment. No other preparation is needed, regardless of whether you have a hormonal or non-hormonal type of IUD, according to Dehn.

However, “if a woman is prone to cramping or has more pain with her periods, she can take an over the counter pain reliever one to two hours ahead of time,” says Dehn. A non-steroidal anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen or naproxen should be fine.

During removal



The removal process usually doesn’t take long. Typically, your doctor will have you lie down on the exam table, just like you would for a pelvic exam. The process requires no anesthesia or other sedating drugs.

The actual removal starts when your healthcare provider locates the strings that dangle from the end of the IUD. “It’s literally just seconds,” says Phillips. “It involves putting in the speculum, locating the IUD strings, and gently pulling. Seconds.”

“It takes longer for a woman to have her blood pressure checked than it does to remove the IUD,” says Dehn.

You might feel a little cramping as the IUD comes down through the cervix and the vagina and out of your body. Once it’s out, you can get a new IUDplaced right away, if that’s your desired plan.

Occasionally, it can be hard to find the strings for removal, though. In that case, your doctor or NP might need to use a small brush or other tool to tease or pull the strings into place. In rare cases, a doctor might need to take you into the operating room and use ultrasound to aid in removal.

After removal



You might have a little spotting afterward. “Spotting is very common and not a cause for concern,” says Tristan Bickman, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Santa Monica, California.

You might also feel a little cramping for a few minutes afterward, but don’t worry.

“It really should resolve in a few minutes, typically,” says Phillips, adding that if it doesn’t, take some ibuprofen or curl up with a heating pad for a little while, and that should help. However, you should contact your doctor if you experience pain that doesn’t go away, but that’s rare.

Once the IUD is out, you can immediately resume your regularly scheduled activities, says Phillips. You can go back to work or run errands or even hit the gym.

One very important thing to remember: unless you’re getting a new IUD put in at the same time, you’ll need to start using another method of birth control right away to prevent pregnancy. That’s because your fertility returns to normal after your IUD is removed.

That may be good news, though, if you’re eager to try to get pregnant. You can start trying to get pregnant the day you get your IUD removed, though your chances will be greatest during your fertility window. For more information on that check out our article on when you are most fertile.

