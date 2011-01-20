Here Are The Dishes You Should Order On Your Next Business Trip Abroad

Photo: adactio via flickr
While you travel the world on business, you might as well take a minute to enjoy the culture of the cities you visit. And one of the best ways to experience a culture is to experience the food.We put together a list of the signature dishes from 10 cities around the world. Next time you’re travelling order one of these mouth watering meals.
The dish to try: Dim Sum
Dim Sum are small deep fried, steamed, or baked dumplings, buns, and pastries served in bamboo containers. Dim Sum is served in most local teahouses and restaurants with endless cups of tea. It is often served for breakfast or lunch, along with a larger rice or noodle dish.
Where to eat: City Hall, Hong Kong's most famous Dim Sum restaurant
The dish to try: Tapas
Tapas are finger foods or appetizers served in most restaurants and bars in Madrid, and across Spain. Often, tapas are brought out free of charge after ordering an alcoholic drink. Tapas range from small pickings like olives, cheese, and bread to warm food like tortilla espanol (Spanish omelet), fried croquettas, and empanadas.
Where to eat: Bar Miguel Ángel, Calle de Miguel Ángel 6
The dish to try: Shawarma
Shawarma is a sandwich, usually in a pita, of shaved meat. Most commonly, the meat is lamb that is grilled on a rotating stick and shaved off fresh for each order. Also in the pita is usually tomato, cucumber, and hummus.
Where to eat: Al Nafoorah, Emirates Tower, for your business meeting, although, some of the best Shawarma is found in small carts on the streets of the city.
The dish to try: Foie gras
Foie gras is duck or goose liver that is specially fattened by force feeding the animals. The traditional French dish has faced controversy, some saying it's cruel to animals, but the dish lives on.
Where to eat: Bouillon Chartier, 7 rue du Faubourg Montmartre 75009
The dish to try: Bak Kut Teh
Bak Kut Teh is a traditional Chinese soup, popularly served in Singapore. The soup has pork ribs in a broth of herbs and spices. The soup is often eaten with rice or noodles.
Where to eat: Ng Ah Sio Pork Ribs Soup Eating House, 208 Ragoon Road
The dish to try: Risotto alla Milanese
This version of risotto is popular in Milan. The risotto is cooked in a beef broth, butter, and saffron which gives the dish its golden colour.
Where to eat: Trattoria Milanese, Via Santa Marta 11
The dish to try: A full traditional English breakfast
If you can schedule your business meeting early, definitely make it a point to have a full English breakfast. The dish includes: fried eggs, sausage, bacon, toast, beans, half a tomato, mushrooms, black pudding, and hash browns. And of course, it is served with a cup on English breakfast tea.
Where to eat: Waterloo Brasserie, 119 Waterloo Road
The dish to try: Blini pancakes
Blini is a thin buckwheat pancake that is usually served with caviar, sour cream, smoked salmon, or jam. The dish is usually served as an appetizer to a larger meal. Blini is traditionally eaten at a celebration of the start of spring called Shrovetide.
Where to eat: Bochonok, Ul. Myasnitskaya 24
The dish to try: Soba noodles
Soba noodles are made from buckwheat and are served both hot and cold. When cold, soba noodles are often mixed with nori seaweed, soy sauce, and a tsuyu sauce with wasabi. When cold, soba noodles are usually served in a hot broth, like a soup.
Where to eat: Shimbasi Soba, 290 Orchard Road
The dish to try: An asado meal
Asado is the word for barbecue in Argentina and other South American countries. Order asado at a restaurant and you'll get a wide variety of meat, often brought to the table on a hot grill. A full asado has a variety of meat courses featuring everything from flank steak to sweetbreads (various organs).
Where to eat: Juanitos Parrilla y Restó, Avenida Medrano 1475
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.