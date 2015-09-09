The best thing to eat in 50 countries around the world

What is the single dish visitors should not miss when visiting a foreign country?
Quora users set out to answer that question in a thread on the question-and-answer-based website, singling out the most iconic thing to eat in their homelands. We added in some of our own selections.
From wiener schnitzel in Austria to feijoada in Brazil to katsudon in Japan, don’t miss these 50 dishes.
Wiener schnitzel, suggested by Quora user Felix H., is synonymous with Austria.
It's a very thin veal cutlet that's breaded and deep fried. It's usually served with lemon and parsley, and is accompanied by a side of potatoes or rice.
Arepas -- flatbreads made from maize or flour that can be grilled, baked, or fried for a delicious pillowy texture -- are typically eaten for breakfast or as an afternoon snack in Columbia.
They're often topped with butter, cheese, eggs, condensed milk, chorizo, or hogao (an onion-based sauce).
Paški sir is a hard Croatian cheese that's made from sheep's milk. It's made in the island of Pag and is so famous that it's exported around the world.
'I live in Croatia. We have the best cheese in the world. It comes from the island named Pag,' wrote Quora user Andrija D.
Øllebrød is a traditional Danish Rye bread that is soaked in beer and boiled to a porridge. It is often served with whipped cream, making it seem like a dessert though it is usually eaten a meal.
'It's thick and sweet and tastes of rye,' wrote Quora user Pippi Maria Groving.
Molokhia, nominated by Quora user Amaani S., is served throughout northern Africa, but is especially popular in Egypt, where it's believed to have originated.
The Egyptian version of the dish uses Molokhia leaves (a type of bitter vegetable) that are stripped from the stems, then finely minced and cooked with coriander, garlic and stock. It's generally served with chicken or rabbit, or perhaps lamb or fish.
A national dish of France, Pot-au-Feu (pot-in-the-fire) is a rustic dish that used to be stewed throughout winter and topped with ingredients including steak, root vegetables, and spices.
Cooks will traditionally sieve the broth and serve it alongside the meat.
Khachapuri, suggested by Quora user Otar C., is a savoury, chewy bread that's filled with bubbling cheese or egg from the small Eastern European country of Georgia.
Soused herring is a raw herring filet that's marinated in a preserving liquid that might consist of cider, wine, sugar, herbs, and/or spices.
The dish, suggested by Quora user Martijn S., is best eaten on a fresh toasted roll and topped with chopped onions.
A popular dish in Hungary, goulash is in between a soup and a stew, and has a thick consistency.
There are many variations on how the hearty dish is cooked, but the traditional recipe includes beef, onions, paprika, tomatoes, green pepper, potatoes, and sometimes noodles.
Rakfisk is trout that's been salted and fermented for a few months. It's then eaten without being cooked, often accompanied by onions and sour cream.
'Norway has for long been a poor country on the very border of where agriculture is possible. The long winter has made it essential to gather food before the snow came, and preserve it. Traditional Norwegian food therefore very often is cured, smoked or preserved with other methods. A very typical dish is the fermented trout, which is not everybody's cup of tea,' wrote Quora user
Hans Christian H.
Adobo may be a popular spice, but in the Philippines it's a dish that showcases some type of meat (pork or chicken) cooked in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, and oil. It simmers in the marinade for a while, soaking up the flavours.
The dish is so popular that some call it the unofficial national dish of the Philippines.
'All I can say is that it is an explosion of flavours,' wrote Quora user Raymund M.
Quora user Clinton Koch lived in Poland and notes Zurek as his favourite dish.
A żur (sour) makes the base for the soup and consists of rye flour that is fermented with water for up to five days. The broth is filled with chopped vegetables like carrots, parsnips, celery roots, leeks, potatoes, garlic, and typically will include eggs and sausage.
Quora user Rafif F. suggested kabsah, a flavorful rice dish that's made with lots of spices, like cloves, cardamom, saffron, cinnamon, pepper, nutmeg, and bay leaves. It's usually mixed with meat and vegetables, making for a hearty meal.
You can find it all over the Middle East, but it's especially popular in Saudi Arabia.
Kranjska klobasa is a Slovenian pork sausage similar to kielbasa, but a bit smaller.
It's made with pork (about 20% of which is bacon), salt, pepper, water, and garlic -- and nothing else. It was suggested by Quora user Martina G.
Biltong is a type of cured meat from South Africa. It can be made with beef or game meats like ostrich.
'It's the South African version of beef jerky but it is awesome by comparison. It's strips of meat, salted and spiced, dried out and truly delicious...ask the locals for the best place to get it in the location you're in as quality can vary,' wrote Quora user Alan B.
Rösti (or röschti) are thinly grated potatoes that are fried in a pan until they get a golden crisp.
They were originally eaten by farmers for breakfast in the canton of Bern, until their scrumptious flavour made them popular throughout the country.
Phat Thai (or pad Thai) was invented in Thailand the 1930s and has remained an iconic dish of the country ever since.
Thin rice noodles are stir-fried with ingredients like tofu and shrimp and seasoned with sugar, tamarind, vinegar, chilli, and fish sauce to create a sweet, savoury, and delectable dish.
Quora user Denis M. suggested varenyky, or dumplings stuffed with mashed potatoes, cheese, sauerkraut, cabbage, or meat.
They can be boiled or steamed, and typically come with toppings like fried salo (pig fat) and onions, along with smetana (sour cream).
The U.S. is so vast and the cuisine so varied, it's nearly impossible to select just one dish to sum up American cuisine. But if you really twist our arm, we'd have to go with the all-American hamburger -- especially when you pair it with crispy fries and a hearty milkshake.
However, this was a big debate in our office, so if you don't agree, check out our list of the best dishes you can eat in every American state.
Quora user Alan S. suggested Clark's Pies. Lovingly nicknamed 'Clarkies' or 'Clarksies,' they are savoury meat pies that were born in Cardiff, Wales.
The pies are made with a secret recipe, but they usually contain meat, vegetables, and gravy.
