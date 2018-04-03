The best thing to eat before and after you exercise, according to the scientist behind the viral 7-minute workout

Shutterstock

Chris Jordan, the exercise physiologist who designed the viral 7-minute workout, told us what snacks to eat and avoid to help power you through your next workout.

Eating too much or too close to your workout can weigh you down, but abstaining from food can leave you tired and burned out before you even hit the treadmill.

Jordan’s advice doesn’t require any fancy powders or mixes – the snacks he recommends are all cheap and simple.

Getting ready to work out is often the hardest part of exercising. You need a plan, a place to do it, the right kind of clothes, good shoes, and enough energy.

Caffeine can help you feel more energetic – but so can certain foods.

Chris Jordan is the exercise physiologist who came up with the 7-minute workout routine designed to give you the benefits of a sweaty bike ride and a trip to the gym in just a few minutes. He says it’s important to fuel your body properly before working out.

“I always remind my clients that exercise is an energy-requiring activity and you get energy from your food,” Jordan told Business Insider.

That said, eating too close to a workout or indulging in the wrong kinds of foods can lead to burnout or gastrointestinal distress. To avoid those unpleasant side-effects, Jordan recommends two kinds of snacks which should be eaten within roughly one to two hours before and after a workout.

The first should contain carbohydrates, which are the quickest and easiest source of energy for the body.

“That could be a small nutrition bar or a piece of toast with peanut butter,” Jordan said. “You’re trying to go into the workout with a full dose of energy.”

The second snack can be somewhat similar to the first, but Jordan recommends ensuring that it also contains a hefty amount of protein to help repair and rebuild the muscles you use during the workout. Jordan’s favourite after a sweaty trip to the gym? A glass of low-fat chocolate milk.

“It tastes good and it requires no effort. It’s not a fancy snack or supplement. It’s simple, cheap, and effective,” he said. “Sometimes the simplest thing really is the best.”

