Here's what you should be eating before a job interview

Jayson Leow/Flickr Salmon is high in Omega-3, a fatty acid that can boost brain cell formation, according to StandOutCV.com.

Facing an important interview is enough to put anyone off their breakfast, but feeding your body the right nutrients can help improve your interview skills.

According to the CV writing service StandOutCV.com, a diet filled with Omega-3 can sharpen your memory, while foods high in B vitamins like broccoli and eggs boost the production of serotonin and dopamine — essential chemicals for elevating your mood — to keep you calm when you’re being grilled.

The CV consultant created this handy infographic to show you exactly what — and when — you should be eating before that big interview.

