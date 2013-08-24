The US Open Is Planning A Delicious, Gourmet Menu For This Year's Tournament

Beginning on August 26th, the US Open will need to feed over 700,000 people over the course of just 15 days.

It’s the world’s highest-attended annual sporting event, and it’s also one of the most high-brow. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens will be filled to the brim with spectators and guests, all of whom are expecting to eat well.

US Open Executive Chef Jim Abbey and his expert 250-person culinary team will be joined by Celebrity Chefs Masaharu Morimoto, Tony Mantuano, and David Burke, all of whom will bring their best offerings to this year’s menu. Guests will be able to choose from a number of options at any of the 5 restaurants, 60 concession stands, and 100 suites on the grounds.

The USTA held a food tasting preview, where each of the chefs spoke about the importance of crafting healthful and flavorful menu options using locally-sourced ingredients with an emphasis on fresh produce. You can see photos of some of the food after the jump.

