21 Things You Should Do On Your First Day Of Work

Mark Strong, a life, career, and executive coach based in New York, says although the first day really is more about listening; you can and should ask questions when necessary. 'Generally, you're trying to demonstrate your curiosity and desire to learn. Beware of asking too many questions on the first day, though. You have plenty of time to master the job.'

Taylor says it's a good idea to prepare by writing down both practical and general questions about how you can be most successful in the role. 'By now you have enough background on the company to integrate more in-depth questions at your orientation meetings,' she says. 'Have a list of questions handy for managers you think you might meet. Make sure you also have a contact in HR in case you have very basic inquiries before you start or on your first day.'