9 Ways To Reuse Your Old iPhone Now That You've Got The iPhone 6

If you were one of the millions of people waiting in line for the iPhone 6, you might be wondering what to do with your old iPhone.
If you haven’t traded it in or sold it just yet, there are tons of ways to repurpose your ageing phone.
Remember, smartphones are just miniature computers, which means there’s a lot you can do with them even if your phone isn’t activated or connected to the Internet. Don’t let it get dusty in your desk drawer.
Unless you opt for a bigger storage option like 64GB or 128GB, your iPhone is bound to fill up quickly. You can always use your old iPhone to store some extra files.
Afraid you'll drop your giant iPhone 6 Plus when you're out for a run? If your music library is already on your old iPhone, you can always use it as an MP3 player for those times you may not want to bring your new phone with you.
The iPhone 5s has a co-processor in it that keeps track of your health data. If you don't want to bring your new iPhone 6 on a run with you, the iPhone 5s will serve as a great pedometer and music player.
From Olloclip's 4-in-1 lenses to flexible tripods, there are plenty of camera accessories to choose from. If you ever feel the need to take some adventurous photos but don't want to worry about dropping your phone, use it to take some awesome photos.
Your old iPhone still has a pretty good camera on it. Instead of going out and buying a monitor for your nursery, set up your old iPhone and use the Cloud Baby Monitor app to use your old phone as a baby monitor. The app works with any device that can connect to Wi-Fi, and streams footage to nearby phones and tablets, as USA Today's Jennifer Jolly points out.
Just because your phone isn't activated doesn't mean it's useless. As long as it can still connect to WiFi, you can still use it to watch Netflix, browse the Web, and anything else you would need the Internet for. And if it can't connect to WiFi for some reason, you can still watch any videos or movies you've downloaded.
