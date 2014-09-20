9 Ways To Reuse Your Old iPhone Now That You've Got The iPhone 6

Business Insider The iPhone 6

If you were one of the millions of people waiting in line for the iPhone 6, you might be wondering what to do with your old iPhone.

If you haven’t traded it in or sold it just yet, there are tons of ways to repurpose your ageing phone.

Remember, smartphones are just miniature computers, which means there’s a lot you can do with them even if your phone isn’t activated or connected to the Internet. Don’t let it get dusty in your desk drawer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.