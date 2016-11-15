Here's what most people do with their old smartphones after they buy a new one

It’s just about the holiday season, which means it’s just about time for a whole lot of people to pick up a new smartphone.

If you’re one of the many who plans on upgrading, you’ll then have to figure out what exactly to do with your old handset. There are several ways you could go — from donating it to charity to turning it into a WiFi extender — but as this chart from Statista shows, most people simply plan on getting some cash back.

According to a recent study of 1,000 mobile device owners by data security firm Blancco, a combined 45% of those planning to buy a new smartphone this holiday season say they will either trade it in for an upgrade, or take their chances reselling it on Amazon, Best Buy, or some other retailer.

Makes sense! Between that 45% — and the 22% that say they will give their phone to a loved one — it looks like most smartphones will get some use beyond their initial purchase. If you’re one of the 14% that plans on simply doing nothing, though, maybe try looking into a way to avoid shoveling more e-waste onto the pile.

