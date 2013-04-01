What To Do With Microsoft? Chop Up The Borg — Now

After a decade of missing lots of key growth opportunities and finding itself outpaced by competitors taking away market share, Microsoft’s board should have felt compelled to investigate much earlier why the company has fallen behind and demanded structural adjustments.



Bill Gates is the chairman of Microsoft’s board, a title he retained after he left the company in 2008.Today most pundits refer to him as a philanthropist, and rarely mention his Microsoft duties. Does this mean he is no longer focused on the company he founded? Outsiders and insiders alike have suspected and suggested this for some time. Only he can truly answer this question.

