Here's why everyone should have an ice cream scoop in their kitchen

I’ve run a food blog called The Crepes of Wrath for eight years now, and I’ve learned a lot along the way.
One of the most frequent questions I’m asked, however, is how to get perfect-looking, uniformly-shaped cookies, muffins, and more. The answer is incredibly easy: get an ice cream scoop.
Do you see how the cookies on this baking sheet are all the same size and shape? That's because I used a cookie scoop! Eyeballing these things with a standard kitchen spoon just won't do the same thing.
As the old saying goes, you eat with your eyes, first, so why not present the best product you possibly can? People are always impressed by the cookies I bring to parties or events, and part of me thinks it's just because they look pretty.
An ice cream scoop is the best tool you can use to make muffins. Using one will ensure that all of your muffins are the same size and shape.
If you're using an ice cream scoop to measure out your doughs, you won't have a few random treats that are over or under-cooked. They will all turn out the same.
I've used an ice cream scoop to make macarons, biscuits, cobblers, and more. Wherever an evenly-shaped treat needs a little extra help, your ice cream scoop will be there to assist you.
You're just one kitchen tool away from wow-ing people with gorgeous stacks of cookies and professional-looking baskets of muffins.
No matter how many cookies or muffins you bake, be sure to leave room for a scoop of ice cream. It's your baker's reward.
