Here's why everyone should have an ice cream scoop in their kitchen

I’ve run a food blog called The Crepes of Wrath for eight years now, and I’ve learned a lot along the way.

One of the most frequent questions I’m asked, however, is how to get perfect-looking, uniformly-shaped cookies, muffins, and more. The answer is incredibly easy: get an ice cream scoop.

An ice cream scoop is my favourite kitchen tool. Amazon Ice cream scoops are incredibly cheap and versatile. This set comes with three different sizes for under $11, though you can get slightly more expensive, potentially higher-quality scoops at baking supply stores. Personally, I have one similar to this at home. It's the best way to make your cookies the same size and shape. Sydney Kramer Do you see how the cookies on this baking sheet are all the same size and shape? That's because I used a cookie scoop! Eyeballing these things with a standard kitchen spoon just won't do the same thing. Presentation goes a long way. Sydney Kramer As the old saying goes, you eat with your eyes, first, so why not present the best product you possibly can? People are always impressed by the cookies I bring to parties or events, and part of me thinks it's just because they look pretty. It's not just for cookies, either. Sydney Kramer An ice cream scoop is the best tool you can use to make muffins. Using one will ensure that all of your muffins are the same size and shape. This means everything will bake more evenly, too. Sydney Kramer If you're using an ice cream scoop to measure out your doughs, you won't have a few random treats that are over or under-cooked. They will all turn out the same. The possibilities are endless. Sydney Kramer I've used an ice cream scoop to make macarons, biscuits, cobblers, and more. Wherever an evenly-shaped treat needs a little extra help, your ice cream scoop will be there to assist you. Never leave home without your ice cream scoop! Sydney Kramer You're just one kitchen tool away from wow-ing people with gorgeous stacks of cookies and professional-looking baskets of muffins. Of course, its original use always works, too. Sydney Kramer No matter how many cookies or muffins you bake, be sure to leave room for a scoop of ice cream. It's your baker's reward.

