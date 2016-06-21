15 things to do as soon as you realise you're about to be fired

Most people are shocked when they hear the words “you’re fired” come out of their boss’ mouth.

They’re blindsided by the news because they didn’t have their eyes open — or perhaps they just chose to ignore the signs.

But the savviest professionals always keep an eye out for the classic signs that their jobs are in danger. This way, if and when they notice red flags popping up, they can attempt to turn the tide before it’s too late, says Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job.”

Here’s what to do as soon as you realise you’re about to get the boot. These tips may not save you from getting fired, but they just might help:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.