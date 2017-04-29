This guy saved his lost AirPod using a makeshift magnetic fishing pole

Photo: Paul Canetti

Anyone who has worn Apple’s futuristic wireless earbuds, AirPods, gets the same question: What happens when one falls out and you can’t retrieve it?

That’s exactly what happened to Paul Canetti, founder and CEO of MAZ, a company that builds apps for media companies like Forbes and USA Today.

He was rocking one of his AirPods on Monday, listening to a New York Times podcast, when — whoops! — one fell down a grate in New York City.

“As I opened the case to take out the second ‘pod,’ I fumbled and it flew out in a cartoonish arc straight into the grate,” Canetti told Business Insider.

Not content with a single-AirPod setup, and wanting to avoid spending $US69 for a replacement, he jury-rigged a magnetic retrieval device, and got his single earbud back.

Here’s how he did it:

'I was already thinking about how much it costs for a new pair, all the naysayers who I had assured this would NEVER happen, my wife who had surprised me over the holidays with this long sought-after gift,' Canetti told Business Insider.

So Canetti walked to a nearby Ace Hardware and tried to figure out how to get his AirPod back. 'It was about 6 feet under the footpath from what I could tell. Luckily there was a bottom instead of some subway tunnel or something, so I was thinking about some sort of hook on a string? Or like a mini-noose with a thin rope?' he said.

After testing to make sure the magnet could be applied to his other AirPod, Paul tied the rope around the 'super magnet' pole and went AirPod fishing. 'After a couple of tries, I was able to get it in the perfect spot and I heard the satisfying click of the AirPod sticking to the magnet. Then I carefully pulled it up, but it got stuck to the grate again on the way up! I was afraid of it falling back in, but I carefully guided it out,' Canetti said.

'There's probably literally a magnet in (the AirPods case) which is how it gets sucked into the case with that same clicking noise!' Canetti explains.

'Some middle schoolers walked by just as I got it and I was so pumped and I like yelled out to them that I had just pulled this out with a magnet, and as they passed they looked back and yelled, 'Science!''

