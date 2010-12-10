Friday's Front Page Story: "What To Do When The Shells Hit Seoul"

Photo: ap

The US press mainly focuses on the fragile Korean situation after escalation, but don’t presume things have calmed down, just because you may not have read about anything for a couple of days.The Korean papers are filled Friday with talk of war, including this column in the Chosun Ilbo suggesting that war is a real possibility, and this full page feature in the Joong Ang Daily titled What To Do When The Shells Hit Seoul. Note the use of the word “when” not “if.”



What does one do? Well, it seems that Seoul is pretty prepared:

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, there is enough space in Seoul’s underground facilities (subway stations, basements, etc.) for 2.7 times the city’s population. The agency came to the conclusion by calculating that each person would need 0.825 square meters (8.9 square feet).

“To prepare for war, the Park Chung Hee regime encouraged construction companies to build basements when putting up new buildings,” said Yoon Myung-o, professor in the University of Seoul’s Department of Architectural Engineering. “Since then, most buildings were made with basements. Now, Seoul has more underground space than any other city [in Korea].”

Click here to see how North Korean artillery could level Seoul in two hours >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.