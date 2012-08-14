What Smart People Do When Mark Zuckerberg Signs Up For Your App

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Whenever Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg joins a new social network, we obsess over it.A startup founder might construe that as a kind of validation for his or her idea. If it’s good enough for Zuck, it’s good enough for the world.



The reality is that Zuck is probably scoping out your app or website, looking for ways to make Facebook better.

Here’s how one industry source put it: If Zuckerberg joins your network, there’s either a buyout offer coming your way, or he’s taking notes and thinking about ways to put similar features into Facebook.

Shortly after Zuck downloads a new app, he’ll fire off a quick email to his product managers with all the good and bad things he likes about it, an industry source told us.

So, when Zuck joins your social network, first celebrate the validation of your idea.

Then panic.

