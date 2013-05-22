What To Do When It's Too Hot To Drink Scotch

tienvijftien via FlickrWinter basically decided to bypass Spring and move directly to Summer in New York City this year, and while it’s been jarring, we’ll take it — anything to see the temperature above 60 degrees.



Unfortunately in this town, it doesn’t just stay in that calm, cool 70 degree range. Oh no, summer means humidity and temperatures above 85 or 90 degrees. For Wall Streeters, that means sweating in your suit.

It’s time to get prepared.

And no, “prepared” doesn’t mean that we can’t wait to see you bust out your Lily Pulitzer whale shorts or green cargo pants from college (if that’s what you’re into…). It means you’ll still need to look good and feel comfortable while socializing with colleagues and clients.

It’s best if you do all that without sweating, and since one of Wall Street’s favourite drinks (Scotch) tends to be a warm one, it’s time to consider other options.

Business Insider reached out to some of the most badass, nationally recognised bartenders in the game to get a few recommendations on what a professional gentleman (or gentlewoman) should drink when it’s too hot for scotch.

Here’s what we got:

Our first cocktail comes from Jeff Bell, the head bartender from one of NYC’s best speakeasy cocktails bars, Please Don’t Tell (PDT). He mixed this new spring recipe with his colleagues as a spin-off from the traditional Tom Collins.

Tomr’s Collins

By Jeff Bell, Jim Meehan and Edixon Caridad of PDT

1.5 oz. Plymouth Gin

.75 oz. Tomr’s Tonic Syrup

.5 oz. Grapefruit Juice

.25 oz. Lemon Juice

Shake with ice and strain into a chilled Collins glass filled with ice

Top with 1.5 oz. Moët Imperial Champagne

Garnish with half a lemon wheel

Another riff on the Tom Collins comes to us from Trevor Easter. After working in some of the best bars in the country, he took a sort-of day job as the Brand Ambassador for English Gins. Now he basically travels around the country teaching people how to drink cocktails (awesome, we know).

Lavender Collins

2oz beefeater 24

1oz fresh lemon juice

.75oz lavender syrup

Combine ingredients, shake, and strain into a Collins glass. Fill with ice and top with soda. Garnish with a lavender sprig.

If those citrusy, flowery drinks are too… citrusy and flowery for you, consider this recommendation from Erick Castro,the proprietor and bartender at San Diego cocktail club, Polite Provisions. He created the Statesman to provide a more modern, spring variation of a classic martini.

The Statesman



2oz beefeater 24

.75oz dry vermouth

.25oz apricot liqueur

2 dashes orange bitters

That’s it. If you have recommendations leave them in the comments. If you want to see more, shoot us an e-mail. Stay cool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.