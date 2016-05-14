'Help! My coworker picks his nose at his desk'

Ask the Insider columnist Ashley Lutz answers all your work-related questions, including the awkward, sensitive, and real-world ones. Have a question? Email [email protected]

Dear Insider,

I have a coworker that does the most disgusting thing ever! Several times a day he picks his nose…and eats it.

We’ve tried all kinds of things to get it to stop, like placing tissues and waste baskets around every corner. Nothing has helped. One time, a coworker snapped and smacked his hand like scolding a 2-year-old.

We don’t know if there is a way to ask him to please stop but we would appreciate anything you can offer.

Sincerely,

Sick To My Stomach

***

Dear Sick:

Wow. I’m almost speechless! This is even more disgusting than the guy who clipped his nails at his desk.

You don’t say how your coworker reacted to being smacked. Beyond that confrontation, it sounds like you’ve been too subtle. Tissues and trash cans aren’t going to solve his compulsion.

Because this is becoming distracting and upsetting to everyone in the office, it’s time to tell your manager. He or she can decide how to best confront this person about his habit.

Forget skating around it — the only hope for solving this is to have a direct conversation.

If talking about it doesn’t work, it might be time for your manager to consider moving his desk away from everyone else.

Ashley Lutz is a senior editor at Business Insider answering all your questions about the workplace. Send your queries to [email protected] for publication on Business Insider. Requests for anonymity will be granted, and questions may be edited.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.