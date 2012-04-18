What To Do When The Credit Bureau Thinks You're Dead

Photo: Flickr / Gonzo Carles

After a hospital visit in 2004, Bea Cohen was reported deceased instead of discharged, leading her to be denied several times for credit cards and mortgages years later, reports The Star-Ledger’s Karin Price Mueller.



Cohen tried to fix the situation to no avail, and is dealing with the fallout to this day.

Here’s what she should have done, per Mueller:

1. Notify one of the three credit bureaus. Transunion (800-916-8800), Equifax (800-685-111), or Experian (888-397-3742) should be aware of the issue.

2. File an official dispute with the credit bureaus in writing. Send a notarized letter that includes your full name, current mailing address, Social Security number, birthday, and a statement saying you’re not deceased.

3. Wait 30 days. After that time period, the credit bureaus will be required to send your results along with a free copy of your credit report.

