9 things to do on Sunday night to set yourself up for a successful week

Most people will tell you they don’t look forward to Sunday evenings.

In fact, a 2013 poll conducted by Monster.com found that a whopping 78% of surveyed adults worldwide experience the “Sunday night blues” on a regular basis.

Even if you love your job and typically look forward to getting back into the swing of things, “it’s easy to feel a bit of trepidation on Sundays about the stresses waiting for you on Monday morning,” writes Laura Vanderkam in her book “What The Most Successful People Do On The Weekend.”

But there are some things you can do that will not only make your Sunday night more enjoyable, but can also set you up for a more productive and successful week.

Plan something fun. Wikimedia 'This idea may be the most important tip,' Vanderkam writes. 'This extends the weekend and keeps you focused on the fun to come, rather than on Monday morning.' Vanderkam quotes Caitlin Andrews, a librarian, who says her extended family gets together for dinner almost every Sunday, alternating houses. 'It takes my mind off any Sunday night blues that might be coming on,' Andrews says. You might also make Sunday a movie or spa night, or you could join a Sunday night bowling league. Ending the weekend on a high note helps you go into the week with a better attitude. Organise and plan for the week ahead. Olesya Kuznetsova/Shutterstock The worst thing is walking into the office Monday to learn you have a big meeting you forgot about. That's why career coach Marsha Egan suggests looking at your calendar on Sunday night and setting goals and deadlines for the upcoming week. The trick is to do this without stressing yourself out, she says. Clean and do errands. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images As much as we dread doing errands or laundry or cleaning, most people will agree that it feels so good to get those things done. Carve a few hours out of your Sunday to accomplish things you've been putting off: cleaning out your closet, preparing meals for the week ahead, grocery shopping, dropping off your dry cleaning, etc. You'll have fewer things to worry about Monday through Friday -- and less clutter to deal with -- which will allow you to focus on work when you're at work, and family when you're at home. Volunteer. Getty Images / Imeh Akpanudosen '(Another) great way to end the weekend is to volunteer,' Vanderkam writes in her book. Nothing will take your mind off any stresses in your life like serving people who are less fortunate, she says. 'It's a way to connect with humanity before everyone goes their separate ways for the week.' You'll be able to wake up Monday feeling good about yourself and your contributions to the community. Make a list of everything you accomplished over the past seven days. Shutterstock Take a few minutes to write down everything you accomplished, or the things you're most proud of from the past week. This will allow you to start the next seven-day period with a great sense of confidence.

