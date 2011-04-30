The High Roller's Guide To Omaha (When You're Not At The Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting)

No trip to Omaha would be complete without one of the city's famed steaks, and there's no better place to cut into one than Gorat's Steak House.

The famed restaurant is a stop on the official shareholder circuit -- stop by the private shareholder event Sunday (and make sure you have a reservation if you want to go any other time).

And if you really want to dine like the Oracle himself, order a T-bone, rare, with a double order of hash browns and a Cherry Coke.