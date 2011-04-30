The High Roller's Guide To Omaha (When You're Not At The Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting)

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting takes place in Omaha this weekend, and tens of thousands of stockholders are already flocking to the city to bask in Warren Buffett’s presence.The “Woodstock of Capitalism” is a virtual circus, complete with an exhibition fair, multiple steak dinners, and a daylong jewelry sale featuring a magician and two-time U.S. chess champion.
If you’re in Omaha for the weekend and need a break from the hoopla, check out our guide to Omaha’s best restaurants, hotels, and activities, including some of Buffett’s personal favourites.
No trip to Omaha would be complete without one of the city's famed steaks, and there's no better place to cut into one than Gorat's Steak House.
The famed restaurant is a stop on the official shareholder circuit -- stop by the private shareholder event Sunday (and make sure you have a reservation if you want to go any other time).
And if you really want to dine like the Oracle himself, order a T-bone, rare, with a double order of hash browns and a Cherry Coke.
Splurge on some diamonds at Borsheim's, the massive jewelry store that became a part of Berkshire Hathaway in 1989.
The store is the locale for one of the major stops on the shareholder itinerary, a day-long shopping extravaganza where guests can challenge national bridge and chess champions to a game.
Plan to stop by on Sunday afternoon, when Warren will be hawking jewelry on the sales floor.
If you're not in the mood for jewels, pick up a coffee mug or magic 8 ball emblazoned with Buffett's face.
Just a 20-minute drive from downtown Omaha, Indian Creek Golf Course has a four-star rating from Golf Digest.
The public, 27-hole course was named 'golf facility of the year' by the Nebraska section of the PGA in 2005.
The weekend green fee (including a cart) is just $49; book a tee time while you can.
Catch sight of all the bigwigs in town for the annual shareholder meeting at the downtown Hilton Omaha, the city's nicest hotel.
Conveniently located across from the Qwest conference centre, where the convention takes place, the hotel is currently undergoing a $37 million renovation project backed by the city of Omaha.
Grab a post-dinner drink at the lobby bar, which offers a huge scotch selection and some of the area's best microbrews.
Explore Omaha's foodie scene at newly opened restaurant The Grey Plume, which Time magazine recently named 'the greenest restaurant in America.'
Order the beef-stuffed agnolotti with ramps, which New York Magazine in April declared one of the most delicious pasta dishes in America.
Buffett's most devoted followers should make a pilgrammage to his home in the Happy Hollow section of Omaha, which the tycoon famously bought for $31,500 in 1958.
The five-bedroom house, which is currently valued at $700,000, is only a mile down the road from Berkshire Hathaway's offices.
This downtown brewery and restaurant, located in Omaha's Old Market shopping and entertainment district, is a favourite among the locals.
Sample Upstream's Dundee Export Scotch Ale or raspberry lager, or any one of a handful of seasonal beers.
The General Crook House Museum, located in Fort Omaha, is literally the spot where the U.S. government first acknowledged that native Americans were human beings.
The home was the setting for the trial of Standing Bear, a Ponca Indian chief who was arrested for trespass, but eventually recognised as a person under the law with the help of General George Crook.
The home, built in 1879, has an ever-rotating collection and is worth a visit.
Cool off after the daylong shareholder meeting at an Omaha Storm Chasers game. The triple-A affiliate of the KC Royals is scheduled to play the Iowa Cubs on Saturday, April 30 at 7pm at brand new Werner Park.
The first 2,500 fans through the gates Saturday night will receive a one-of-a-kind Warren Buffett replica Storm Chasers jersey.
Warren Buffett is known for his love of bridge, and though he's not a regular at the Omaha Bridge Club, he's been known to stop by for regional tournaments with partner Bill Gates.
The club hosted a 'Buffett Night' on Thursday, April 28, where the mogul showed up for a 7pm game -- though no word on how he played.
