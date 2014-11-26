Every New Yorker Should Get Out And Explore The 'Forgotten Borough'

Melia Robinson/BI Joe Guastavino, co-owner of Pier 76 Italian Restaurant, eats a slice of his pizzeria’s cheese pie. Folded in half? ‘Obviously,’ he says.

Last year, Business Insider surveyed local readers to find out how they feel about other New Yorkers. Staten Island took a beating in the polls.

Named New Yorkers’ least favourite part of the city (despite being the third largest borough), it scored big in the following categories: worst food, least attractive people, and most aggravating to travel to for a party. Thirty-four per cent of participants said they would sell Staten Island to New Jersey.

Needless to say, Staten Island gets a bad rap.

And yet, families have chosen to live in New York’s “forgotten borough” for generations and generations. Rent.com named it the second best area in America for couples. If Staten Islanders love Staten Island, why shouldn’t any other New Yorker?

We recently spent the day there to uncover the borough’s hidden gems. While we weren’t quite convinced to pack up and move there, it’s a fantastic place to spend a day.

