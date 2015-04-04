27 things every New Yorker should do this spring

It may not feel like it, but it is, in fact, spring.
The official first day of the season was March 20th.
New York City offers some great activities during spring. The winter cold has started to wear off, and the summer heat hasn’t set in yet, so it’s a great time to take advantage of the outdoors.
From food and drink festivals to art fairs to bike and boat tours and park visits, there’s something for everyone in our guide.
Learn while munching at the Food Book Fair in Brooklyn, which goes from April 10th-12th and includes panel discussions, tastings, and dinners -- there's even an oyster happy hour.
Spice up your life with a Bloody Mary from the Bloody Mary Festival, which comes to Brooklyn on April 12th.
Admire the elegance of the orchid chandeliers featured in this year's Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden. The show goes till April 19th.
Savour the mouthwatering combination of bacon and beer at NYC's Bacon and Beer Classic at Citi Field, which takes place on April 25th.
Dance till you drop at NYC's Electric Daisy Carnival during the weekend of May 23rd; the festival features some of the biggest names in electronic dance music, along with crazy stages and carnival rides.
Travel back in time while watching a performance of William Shakespeare's 'The Tempest' at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park, as part of The Public Theatre's Free Shakespeare in the Park. Performances start at the end of May and run through the summer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.