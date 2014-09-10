33 Things Every New Yorker Should Do This Fall

New York City is a magical place in the fall.
There are crisp days perfect for walks in the park, hot apple cider from local farmer’s markets, and football.
Plenty of events and festivals, from the New York City Marathon to the Wine & Food Festival, also take place.
Autumn officially starts Sept. 22, so get ready for the new season with our ultimate guide on what every New Yorker should do this fall.
Dress up like your favourite superhero at the New York Comic Con, which takes place at the Javits Center from October 9th to 12th.
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Turkey sandwich all fall long. You can stick with a classic option at Berkli Parc on the Lower East Side, or try an out-of-the-box sandwich like the Turducken Meatloaf at Astoria's William Hallet.
Check out the Whitney Museum's 'Jeff Koons: A Retrospective' exhibition before it travels to Paris. It's going on now until October 19th.
Pamper yourself with a discounted massage or facial during Spa Week. It runs from October 20th to 26th with over 100 venues discounting up to three services of their choosing for $US50.
Discover a new restaurant before you're too cold to venture outside -- we recommend Estela in NoHo, which serves shareable small appetizers and exceptional entrées like ricotta dumplings.
Exercise your lungs with a good scream at Blood Manor, one of New York City's most epic professional haunted houses.
Cheer on the runners at the New York City Marathon, which takes place on November 2nd this year. The race starts in Staten Island, and goes through Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx before ending in Central Park.
Now that the weather is no longer stifling, slurp up a bowl of hot ramen from Ivan Ramen with toppings like pickled bean sprouts, enoki mushrooms, and minced pork.
Visit the Cloisters and take an Instagram-worthy stroll through Fort Tryon Park as the leaves are turning.
See the enormous floats drift by at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. You can also watch them get inflated at the American Museum of Natural History the night before near Central Park.
Handlers try to control a candy cane balloon as the wind blows it over on Sixth Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, November 28, 2013.
