32 Things Every New Yorker Should Do This Fall

New York City is a magical place in the fall.
There are crisp days perfect for walks in the park, hot apple cider from local farmer’s markets, and football.
There are also tons of events and festivals, from the New York City Marathon to the Wine & Food Festival.
Autumn officially starts this Sunday on the 22nd, so get ready for the new season with our ultimate guide on what every New Yorker should do this fall.
Attend the grand reopening of the Queens Museum of Art, which has just doubled in size to 100,000 square feet. It will officially open its doors in early October with a brand-new outdoor space and atrium.
Pamper yourself with a discounted massage or facial during Spa Week. It goes from October 15th to the 21st, and more than 100 venues discount up to three services of their choosing for $US50.
Exercise your lungs with a good scream at Blood Manor, one of New York City's most epic professional haunted houses.
Ride a bike along the Hudson River Park and admire the contrast of colourful fall foliage with the shiny high-rise buildings.
Ogle all the amazing costumes at the Village Halloween Parade, or better yet -- dress up and participate. The annual parade heads up 6th avenue from Spring Street to 16th Street, taking over the Village.
Discover a new restaurant before you're too cold to venture outside the apartment -- we recommend ABC Cocina, which is getting great reviews and is an affordable way to try the food of master chef Jean Georges.
Try the food trucks that just won the Vendy Awards this year -- Luke's Lobster, King Souvlaki, El Olomega, The Cinnamon Snail, and The Chipper Truck were all 2013 finalists and well-worth a visit.
Picnic at the Storm King Arts Center, an open-air sculpture garden in New Windsor, about an hour and 15 minutes from New York City.
See the enormous floats drift by at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. You can also watch them get inflated at the American Museum of Natural History the night before near Central Park.
And enjoy a Thanksgiving Turkey sandwich all fall long with gravy, mashed potatoes, and stuffing. Both Harding's or Amity Hall in Manhattan have excellent options, even in the off-season.
