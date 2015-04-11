21 things everyone should do in Chicago this spring

Winter temperatures in Chicago are brutal.
So brutal that most days you’re better off just staying inside.
Which is why Chicagoans (and visitors to the city) are more than ready to take advantage of the warmer weather when spring finally rolls around.
Our guide will provide you with some ideas for getting outside and enjoying the sun and the city.
And don’t worry — there are indoor activities too for those days or nights where it doesn’t really feel like spring.
Taste bacon-inspired dishes from some of Chicago's best chefs at Baconfest, which runs April 17th to 18th at the UIC Forum.
Toast to Cinco de Maya with one of Masa Azul's 90 different tequila flavours; the bar has a number of very rare bottles, so chances are you haven't heard or tasted much of the tequila options there.
Embrace spring and visit the Art Institute's Art of Landscape and Garden Design exhibit, which runs on weekdays through May 18th.
Cruise down the waters of the Chicago River or Lake Michigan all while enjoying unobstructed views of the city; Chicago River tours start May 1st and Lake Michigan tours start May 23rd.
Enjoy a good laugh at the 2nd Annual 26th Annual Comedy Festival, which runs from May 26th to 30th at Lincoln Hall and features big names in comedy such as John Mulaney and Vanessa Bayer.
Browse the work of 250 artists who are selected by an independent jury of art professionals at the Old Town Art Fair, which takes place the weekend of June 13th.
Learn about (and taste) one of the most popular Chicago beers on the Goose Island Beer Company's brewery tour.
Hang out with your favourite animals at the Lincoln Park Zoo, which is open to the public year round.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.