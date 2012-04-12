Older Americans Are The New Target For Workplace Bullies

Bullying isn’t just something that takes place in grade school.



With the recession forcing more older workers to delay retirement, it seems they’ve become the new target for workplace bullying.

According to a survey conducted by CareerBuilder, 29 per cent of workers older than 55 reported that they’ve been bullied at work compared to 25 per cent for those in the 35 to 44 age group.

The survey also said that women older than 55 or younger than 24 were the most common victims.

“It’s definitely something we’re seeing more of,” Raymond Peeler, senior attorney-advisor in EEOC’s Office of Legal Counsel, told Diane Cadrain at AARP.

Here are 7 things that AARP told us you can do to fight back against age-based bullying:

1. Take care of you. Check and protect your physical and mental health first. Seek medical help if necessary.

2. Write it down. Keep track of what was said or done and who was present.

3. Do your homework. Research state and federal legal options.

4. Talk to an attorney. Look for internal company policies (for example, zero tolerance of harassment or violence) that may have been violated.

5. Compile numbers. Gather data about the economic impact that the bullying behaviour has on the company.

6. Brace yourself. There may be retaliation ahead and you should be prepared for it.

7. Update your résumé. You may have to find a new job. It can’t hurt to start searching.

