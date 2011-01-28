Here's What To Do If Your Flight Is Canceled Today

Photo: AP

As the Northeast recovers from yet another snowstorm, air travellers are forced to deal with the inevitable delays and cancellations.The New York Times came up with some great tips on dealing with aeroplane cancellations:



Complain on Twitter. Most major airlines have dedicated Twitter accounts for customer service. Southwest, Delta, and Jet Blue are some of the most popular ones. (And they really dislike being criticised in a public forum like Twitter). Send them a message if you aren’t getting help from agents at the airport or on the phone.

Know the rules. Even if your flight is canceled due to weather, you are entitled to a refund if you decide not to fly. Individual airlines have their own policies for refunds, hotel vouchers, and meal vouchers, so read the rules online before arriving at the airport.

Check in early. If a flight is overbooked, the last people to check in are usually the ones bumped to another flight. Airlines will let you check in 24 hours in advance online, so secure your spot as soon as possible. It’s every man for himself.

Want more travel tips like these? Bookmark the Business Insider Tools Page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.