Dear BI app users: Here's what to do if your app starts crashing

To our iOS app users: We recently release an upgrade with a number of improvements, most notably support for “deep-linking” into the app from links in email, mobile web, etc.

Unfortunately, this upgrade is causing crashes for some BI app users.

The fix is easy, if inconvenient: delete the app and re-install it.

We’re working hard to debug it and release a revised version. Thanks for your patience in the meanwhile.

